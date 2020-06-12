/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1457 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
11 INDEPENDENCE WAY
11 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
MINT CONDITION 3 BRS T/H, ONE YEAR OLD KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOOR, CARPETING, BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, SLIDER TO TO PRIVATE 2 TIERED DECK. AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR . POOL, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND.
208 KINGSLAND RD
208 Kingsland Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Scenic lakefront setting. Walk to town & train just one hour to NYC. Living rm open to kitchen & dining. 2 first floor bedrms & full bath. 2nd floor spacious master suite, full bath & lakefront deck Enclosed three season porch at front entry.
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
123-125 KING ST
123 King St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen.
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.
150 E Main St
150 East Main Street, Rockaway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment! Great Location In The Heart Of The Boro With Easy Highway Access & Convenience! Just Minutes To Public Library & Schools! Come See Today! Luxury Finishes Throughout In This Spacious Unit! Expansive
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
12 KELLY COURT
12 Kelly Court, Rockaway, NJ
VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1281 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
