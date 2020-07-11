/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM
88 Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
20 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,925
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Tenafly
288 COUNTY RD
288 County Road, Tenafly, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
3000 sqft
Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,701
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,321
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,901
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,933
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
183 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
101 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,650
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
