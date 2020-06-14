/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:49 PM
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Watchung
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
4 Units Available
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
685 sqft
New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
North Plainfield
4 Units Available
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1944 GRAND ST
1944 Grand Street, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious 1st floor ONE bedroom, ONE bath apartment. Quiet residential street, walk to down town, NYC bus and train. Tenant pays all utilites
Results within 5 miles of Watchung
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1119 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
497 Springfield Avenue
497 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
In-Town Location. 1 BR near all. Laundry on premises. Parking available with town permit at municipal lot.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
246 SOUTH AVE
246 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 246 SOUTH AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 6/30/2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
28 Southgate Rd
28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets.
1 of 21
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Watchung
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Similar Pages
Watchung 1 BedroomsWatchung 2 BedroomsWatchung 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWatchung Apartments with Balcony
Watchung Apartments with GarageWatchung Apartments with GymWatchung Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWatchung Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJGreen Knoll, NJ