Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub oven Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub playground tennis court

Welcome to The Vista, a spectacular rental community just minutes to Philadelphia. Renovated residences at The Vista feature condo-level finishes, including stainless steel appliances, custom stone countertops and in-unit LG Combination Convenience W/Ds (in select units), as well as hardwood floors and new tile baths. Many units offer Lake and Park views. Set amongst a gorgeous park setting and new landscaping, The Vista offers residents an environment of enhanced well-being, with a new fitness center, pool and HealthBeat outdoor fitness circuit. Just steps to the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO, the area also boasts top-rated local schools.