Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking

OUTSTANDING 1st FLR OFFICE SPACE (FORMALLY A DOCTORS OFFICE) THREE EXAM ROOMS, LARGE WAITING ROOM, RECEPTION AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, KITCHENETTE, LEVEL PROPERTY, EXCELLENT LOCATION TOWN CENTER GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS (ADJACENT TO AN ACTIVE DENTIST OFFICE) ON THE SAME STREET AS THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING, TOWN RECYCLING, ANIMAL SHELTER, COFFEE SHOP, FLOWER SHOP AND BANK SO YOU WILL GET A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC PAST YOUR BUSINESS.