132 N Sacramento Ave

WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.5 Baths, just 3 blocks from the beach! The master bedroom has a large den. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and more, beach chairs, beach tags and basic cable and wifi included. Only 2 blocks from the bay with Jet Ski and Kayak rental. 1 car garage with plenty of street parking. There’s an outdoor grill available for your use. Owner is a NJ Licensed Realtor.