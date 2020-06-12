All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 132 N Sacramento Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
132 N Sacramento Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

132 N Sacramento Ave

132 North Sacramento Avenue · (856) 745-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.5 Baths, just 3 blocks from the beach! The master bedroom has a large den. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and more, beach chairs, beach tags and basic cable and wifi included. Only 2 blocks from the bay with Jet Ski and Kayak rental. 1 car garage with plenty of street parking. There’s an outdoor grill available for your use. Owner is a NJ Licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have any available units?
132 N Sacramento Ave has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 N Sacramento Ave have?
Some of 132 N Sacramento Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 N Sacramento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
132 N Sacramento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 N Sacramento Ave pet-friendly?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave offer parking?
Yes, 132 N Sacramento Ave does offer parking.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have a pool?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave does not have a pool.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have accessible units?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 N Sacramento Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 N Sacramento Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 132 N Sacramento Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity