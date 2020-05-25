All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:17 PM

119 S Sacramento Ave

119 South Sacramento Avenue · (609) 399-5454
Location

119 South Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Direct Ocean Front!.... this spectacular home, featuring many large decks with direct ocean views, including the AC Skyline and Ventnor pier is a dream to spend time in, even if just for the summer! 5 bedrooms with 5 full baths, an incredible Master Suite and an en suite, salt water pool, with water fall and jets that convert it to a large ‘hot tub’, incredible out door and indoor entertaining make this rental unique! View the virtual tour and set up your time to visit today, as the summer is almost upon us and we are all looking to make it a great summer! rent as follows: June $50,000 July $60,000 August $70,000. will rent ONLY ONE MONTH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have any available units?
119 S Sacramento Ave has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 S Sacramento Ave have?
Some of 119 S Sacramento Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S Sacramento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Sacramento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Sacramento Ave pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Sacramento Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave offer parking?
No, 119 S Sacramento Ave does not offer parking.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Sacramento Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have a pool?
Yes, 119 S Sacramento Ave has a pool.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have accessible units?
No, 119 S Sacramento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S Sacramento Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Sacramento Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 S Sacramento Ave has units with air conditioning.
