119 S Sacramento Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Direct Ocean Front!.... this spectacular home, featuring many large decks with direct ocean views, including the AC Skyline and Ventnor pier is a dream to spend time in, even if just for the summer! 5 bedrooms with 5 full baths, an incredible Master Suite and an en suite, salt water pool, with water fall and jets that convert it to a large ‘hot tub’, incredible out door and indoor entertaining make this rental unique! View the virtual tour and set up your time to visit today, as the summer is almost upon us and we are all looking to make it a great summer! rent as follows: June $50,000 July $60,000 August $70,000. will rent ONLY ONE MONTH!