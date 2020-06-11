All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
11 S Derby avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:21 AM

11 S Derby avenue

11 South Derby Avenue · (609) 576-6189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ventnor City
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air. Newer eat-in kitchen, full dining room. 2nd flr. master bedroom with deck and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. 3rd flr. has 2 more bedrooms and bath . The house had some frozen pipes and has been about 75% renovated. Beautiful new bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets. An exceptionally lovely treed street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S Derby avenue have any available units?
11 S Derby avenue has a unit available for $25,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 S Derby avenue have?
Some of 11 S Derby avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S Derby avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 S Derby avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S Derby avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11 S Derby avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 11 S Derby avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 S Derby avenue does offer parking.
Does 11 S Derby avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S Derby avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S Derby avenue have a pool?
No, 11 S Derby avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 S Derby avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 S Derby avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S Derby avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S Derby avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 S Derby avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 S Derby avenue has units with air conditioning.
