11 S Derby avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air. Newer eat-in kitchen, full dining room. 2nd flr. master bedroom with deck and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. 3rd flr. has 2 more bedrooms and bath . The house had some frozen pipes and has been about 75% renovated. Beautiful new bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets. An exceptionally lovely treed street.