Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46. Washer/dryer & refrigerator included for tenant's use... owner will not replace ...owner will detemine pets on an individual basis. Available July 1st 2020