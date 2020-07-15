13244 DELL PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day. The home has laminate flooring and Tile for easy maintenance. Also, it has a LARGE storage area which can come in quite handy. Water and Sewer and condo maintenance included with Rent. Come see this today and make your commuting a walk in the park!