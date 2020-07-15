All apartments in Stanhope
13244 DELL PL

13244 Dell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ 07874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day. The home has laminate flooring and Tile for easy maintenance. Also, it has a LARGE storage area which can come in quite handy. Water and Sewer and condo maintenance included with Rent. Come see this today and make your commuting a walk in the park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13244 DELL PL have any available units?
13244 DELL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanhope, NJ.
What amenities does 13244 DELL PL have?
Some of 13244 DELL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13244 DELL PL currently offering any rent specials?
13244 DELL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13244 DELL PL pet-friendly?
No, 13244 DELL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanhope.
Does 13244 DELL PL offer parking?
Yes, 13244 DELL PL offers parking.
Does 13244 DELL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13244 DELL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13244 DELL PL have a pool?
No, 13244 DELL PL does not have a pool.
Does 13244 DELL PL have accessible units?
No, 13244 DELL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 13244 DELL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13244 DELL PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 13244 DELL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13244 DELL PL does not have units with air conditioning.
