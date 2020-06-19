All apartments in Springdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

706 THE WOODS

706 The Woods · (856) 355-5700
Location

706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ 08003

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze. This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit was fully renovated in 2016 with new carpet throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new SS appliances, and new closet and interior doors. Both bathrooms had new tile and vanities installed at that time as well as a new washer and dryer. The master bedroom has its own private bath and large walk-in closet which provides an ample amount of storage. Enjoy the coming summer days on your private balcony which has a closet for additional storage. Put this one on your list to see as it shouldn't last long in this busy market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 THE WOODS have any available units?
706 THE WOODS has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 THE WOODS have?
Some of 706 THE WOODS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 THE WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
706 THE WOODS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 THE WOODS pet-friendly?
No, 706 THE WOODS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springdale.
Does 706 THE WOODS offer parking?
No, 706 THE WOODS does not offer parking.
Does 706 THE WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 THE WOODS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 THE WOODS have a pool?
No, 706 THE WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 706 THE WOODS have accessible units?
No, 706 THE WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 706 THE WOODS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 THE WOODS has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 THE WOODS have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 THE WOODS does not have units with air conditioning.
