Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze. This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath unit was fully renovated in 2016 with new carpet throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new SS appliances, and new closet and interior doors. Both bathrooms had new tile and vanities installed at that time as well as a new washer and dryer. The master bedroom has its own private bath and large walk-in closet which provides an ample amount of storage. Enjoy the coming summer days on your private balcony which has a closet for additional storage. Put this one on your list to see as it shouldn't last long in this busy market!