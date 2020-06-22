22 BRIDLE CT

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking

This recently vacated townhome is surprisingly spacious and is in the desirable Short Hills development. Bright main floor with a modern kitchen and large eating area. Open the glass doors to your private deck and enjoy your morning coffee overlooking landscaped common areas. The huge master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with soaking tub. The real surprise is the finished basement, with a bonus room that can be an office or workout room. Great for entertaining or for the kids to play. You'll be walking distance to Starbucks, Short Hills Deli, a dry cleaner and much more!