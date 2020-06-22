All apartments in Springdale
22 BRIDLE CT

22 Bridle Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Bridle Court, Springdale, NJ 08003

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This recently vacated townhome is surprisingly spacious and is in the desirable Short Hills development. Bright main floor with a modern kitchen and large eating area. Open the glass doors to your private deck and enjoy your morning coffee overlooking landscaped common areas. The huge master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with soaking tub. The real surprise is the finished basement, with a bonus room that can be an office or workout room. Great for entertaining or for the kids to play. You'll be walking distance to Starbucks, Short Hills Deli, a dry cleaner and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 BRIDLE CT have any available units?
22 BRIDLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springdale, NJ.
What amenities does 22 BRIDLE CT have?
Some of 22 BRIDLE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 BRIDLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
22 BRIDLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 BRIDLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springdale.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 22 BRIDLE CT offers parking.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT have a pool?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT does not have a pool.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT have accessible units?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 BRIDLE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 BRIDLE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
