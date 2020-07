Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym game room playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly

Well-located in central New Jersey’s desirable Somerset County, Avalon Somerset is a community of 384 brand new studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and town homes. Just minutes from great shopping and dining, Avalon Somerset offers convenient access to major highways and the New Brunswick Train Station for an easy commute. Luxurious features and amenities include spacious layouts with gourmet kitchens, well-designed floor plans, quality details and maintenance-free living. Garage parking available.