56 ETON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THIS FABULOUS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY REMODELED~THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE DINING ROOM TO ADD EXTRA CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP SPACE AS WELL AS OPENING UP THE FLOW OF THE HOME~GE BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN VENTED MICROWAVE, DOUBLE OVEN, OVER-SIZED SINK~SOFT CLOSE CABINETRY WITH PANTRY & WINE RACK, BREAKFAST BAR & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS COMPLETE THE GOURMET KITCHEN~BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED BATHROOM BOASTS A TILED SHOWER WITH SEAT, TILED FLOOR, NEW LIGHTING & GRANITE SINK~ARMSTRONG ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT~NEW HEAT, AC UNITS & HOT WATER HEATER~RECESSED LIGHTING~REPLACED WINDOWS BRING IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING~SIX PANEL DOORS~DESIGNER LIGHTING & HARDWARE~FRESHLY PAINTED~2ND FLOOR UNIT~NO PETS, SMOKERS OR CANDLES WITH FLAMES~MOVE RIGHT IN~EVERYTHING IS NEW~JUST STUNNING!!