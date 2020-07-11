/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:55 AM
159 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
41 Iroquois Dr
41 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
2bd/2bth Updated condo in Galloway's Society Hill 2. Freshly painted, Pergo flooring, & tiled counters in kitchen. Large laundry room with W/D. Unit has separate storage closet and private deck. Association rules does not allow dogs.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
98 LIBERTY COURT
98 Liberty Court, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2ND FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, PERGO AND TILE FLOORS, GAS HEAT, C/A, BALCONY AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
153 Sussex Place
153 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 BR, 1 BA in The Oaks. second floor, 900 sq ft, laminate and tile flooring, VACANT - LOCK BOX. All Applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Mount Pleasant
210 MALLARD LANE
210 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2,400 SQ FT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT BAYPORT ON LAKE'S BAY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH EVERY AMENITY! 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 3.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic City Estates
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Pomona
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
706 CHANESE LANE
706 East Chanese Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
REMODELED 5 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ONE LEVEL HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BASEMENT.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Pomona
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE!
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
51 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
2607 Nutmeg Ct
2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
3 Girard Pl
3 Girard Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$975
WINTER RENTAL ONLY , Very nice , clean home. 3 bedrooms and one bath. open front porch, nice living room . nicely furnished. Great for college students, Casino workers , Must have good credit, lease and rental application a must.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
18 N Rosborough Ave
18 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Find ~ 3 bedroom rental in Ventnor, less than 2 blocks from the beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
2613 Durango Ct
2613 Durango Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice 3BD 2.5BA townhome located in Timber Glen. This property has a living room, EIK with upgraded cabinets and counter tops. The bathrooms have also been updated. New carpet and freshly painted. The HVAC and hot water heater are brand new.
