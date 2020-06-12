/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:16 PM
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
43 Iroquois Drive
43 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath in Society Hill 2, first floor, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new vanities. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate rental application.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
22 Arapaho
22 Arapaho Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Society Hill 3 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium. Very nice unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
166 Colonial Ct Ct
166 Colonial Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Colonial Ct Ct in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
72 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
22 PEBBLE BEACH LANE
22 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhouse in the heart of the great 08087! Located in Tall Timbers, this townhome is just perfect. With 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large open living areas, a screened in porch, community pool and more.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 N 5th St
208 5th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Steps to the beach.Duplex. Upstairs unit.Sun deck for entertaining. Great Location !
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
Similar Pages
Smithville 1 BedroomsSmithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmithville 3 BedroomsSmithville Apartments with Balcony
Smithville Apartments with GarageSmithville Apartments with GymSmithville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmithville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ