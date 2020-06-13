Apartment List
NJ
/
sea girt
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

92 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ

Finding an apartment in Sea Girt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
200 Philadelphia Boulevard
200 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2604 sqft
Spacious cape available 8/1 to 9/8 $18K or $4,200/week. Just two blocks to the beach and boardwalk and two blocks to Baltimore Park. Fenced in backyard with patio, propane grill and table set. Pets are negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
313 Brooklyn Boulevard
313 Brooklyn Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Make this updated seashore cape your vacation home for the month of July in the charming town of Sea Girt! Just over three blocks to the beach, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home depicts summer at the shore.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
407 Philadelphia Boulevard
407 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1824 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/9/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,300/month. Just 4 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Girt
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Sawmill Rd
307 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
- (RLNE5662143)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
30 Creek Rd
30 Creek Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 300784 Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sea Girt, NJ

Finding an apartment in Sea Girt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

