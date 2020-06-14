71 Apartments for rent in Sayreville, NJ with garage

Pride didn't skip Syreville, New Jersey. Native Americans settled this town as early as 1656--no wonder the residents take such pride in their roots.

Sayreville is a borough in Middlesex County, New Jersey with a population of around 42,704. It’s a rapidly growing spot that is close in distance to Newark and New York City, making it a desirable destination for people commuting to either hub. It’s not the price of homes that makes it desirable. However, costs here are well above the national average. It’s the quality of life that you get when you settle in one of these beautiful and massive homes! It’s a true suburban paradise with lovely little neighborhoods and access to the Raritan river and the big cities when you want them. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, but the city’s resilience since then is a testament to the strength of the city and its people. See more