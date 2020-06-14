71 Apartments for rent in Sayreville, NJ with garage
Pride didn't skip Syreville, New Jersey. Native Americans settled this town as early as 1656--no wonder the residents take such pride in their roots.
Sayreville is a borough in Middlesex County, New Jersey with a population of around 42,704. It’s a rapidly growing spot that is close in distance to Newark and New York City, making it a desirable destination for people commuting to either hub. It’s not the price of homes that makes it desirable. However, costs here are well above the national average. It’s the quality of life that you get when you settle in one of these beautiful and massive homes! It’s a true suburban paradise with lovely little neighborhoods and access to the Raritan river and the big cities when you want them. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, but the city’s resilience since then is a testament to the strength of the city and its people. See more
Sayreville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.