pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
124 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Roseland, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Results within 1 mile of Roseland
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
Chelsea Court
178 Roseland Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
431 sqft
178 Roseland Avenue is a two story, garden-style building that offers studio and one bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Caldwell
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1166 sqft
Parkview Commons means first class living with amenities, convenience and everything you could ask.
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1228 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Orange
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
314 Oakwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Orange
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
850 sqft
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
28 Willowdale Ave
28 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
No broker fee. Pets Welcome. Free Parking. - Be the first to live in this newly refurbished ~950 Sq-Ft 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in a 2 family house.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
384 WARWICK AVE
384 Warwick Avenue, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Wondrous brick Carriage House with landscaped yard & open floor plan on a beautiful tree-lined Montrose section street. Picture perfect serene setting makes this 4 bed, 2 full bath home truly unique.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Irvington Ave
135 Irvington Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 203788 Excellent School System In SOUTH ORANGE, NJ !! Excellent SOUTH ORANGE, NJ for $2500/month. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom in SOUTH ORANGE, NJ.
