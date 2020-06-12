60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ

/
3 bedroom apartments
1 Unit Available
150 E Main St
150 East Main Street, Rockaway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment! Great Location In The Heart Of The Boro With Easy Highway Access & Convenience! Just Minutes To Public Library & Schools! Come See Today! Luxury Finishes Throughout In This Spacious Unit! Expansive
1 Unit Available
12 KELLY COURT
12 Kelly Court, Rockaway, NJ
VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 Unit Available
123-125 KING ST
123 King St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.
1 Unit Available
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
18 IROQUOIS TRL
18 Iroquois Trail, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated Lakestyle home. Front entry is inviting with grey toned flooring.There are 3 bedrooms, office, living room, kitchen w/granite counters, and stainless appliances, dining area, New full bath and half bath/laundry room.
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1457 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
1 Unit Available
16 MARK TWAIN DR
16 Mark Twain Drive, Morris County, NJ
Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood with attractive landscaping and outdoor entertaining space with water feature. Eat in kitchen with SS appls and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access