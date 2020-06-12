/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:49 PM
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ
1 Unit Available
156 US HWY 46
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment in convenient location. Features include updated kitchen, separate dining area, 2 spacious bedrooms, new flooring, brand new bathroom, freshly painted. Coin-op laundry on premises and bike room.
Results within 1 mile of Rockaway
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful updated second floor unit mostly furnished is ready for immediate occupancy! This move in condition spacious 2 bedroom unit shows extremely well. Newer kitchen has granite floor and counter tops,tile backsplash,ss appliances, ceiling fan.
Results within 5 miles of Rockaway
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Morris Plains
8 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
1 Unit Available
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
4 Summer Avenue, Dover, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
First fllor apartment on a 2 family dwelling in a great area mostly renovated. Level back yard, parking for 3 cars and much more . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 Unit Available
3000 GATES CT
3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York.
Results within 10 miles of Rockaway
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
27 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Morristown
8 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Morristown
29 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.