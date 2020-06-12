/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
Results within 1 mile of Pompton Lakes
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Results within 5 miles of Pompton Lakes
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2205 RAMAPO CT
2205 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.
Results within 10 miles of Pompton Lakes
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
23 WASHINGTON CT
23 Washington Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION in The Towaco Section of Montville Close To Train, NYC & Shopping. This Wonderful end unit in Jade Mountain backs to walking trail, woods & is very private.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
9 ROUTE 202
9 Rt 202 North, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! NEW CONSTRUCTION! Be the first to occupy this luxury 2 BR 2 BT unit! Features inc; W/D in unit, Cent AC, Spacious Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Juliet Balcony, Wood & Tile floors T/O! Just steps to shopping and local restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2-48 GROVE AVE
2-48 Grove Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1793 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath luxury apartments. Our community includes a rec room,fitness center, outdoor BBQ,Gazebo,private garage.
Similar Pages
Pompton Lakes Apartments with GymPompton Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPompton Lakes Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJHamburg, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJ