160 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with balcony
You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pleasantville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.