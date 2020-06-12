Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
143 Brighton Ave
143 Brighton Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with yard, driveway, basement, washer, dryer, central AC. Beautiful Kitchen with gas stove, double door fridge, microwave and dishwasher. First floor bedroom with full bathroom.

Waterfront District
1 Unit Available
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville

1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE Now! FIRST FLOOR.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house.

1 Unit Available
157 Dunlin Ln
157 Dunlin Ln, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Beautifully- appointed 2 story townhome with view of Lake's Bay; breathtaking sunsets! Upgrades throughout including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, maple cabinets.

1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.

1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,

1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville

Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.

Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.

Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.
City Guide for Pleasantville, NJ

"I am obsessed with trash TV. I watch all reality shows. I watch all the 'Housewives.' I am a huge fan of 'New Jersey.'" - NeNe Leakes

You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pleasantville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pleasantville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

