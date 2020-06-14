/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Plainsboro Center
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
49 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
11 VANDEVENTER AVENUE
11 Vandeventer Ave, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
999999 sqft
Penthouse apartment in the heart of downtown Princeton. A spacious 1 bedroom with access to balcony to sip coffee and enjoy the sunshine! A stone's throw off Nassau Street, renovated in 2012.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E
1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Plainsboro Center
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
71 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.
