31 Apartments for rent in Pitman, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pitman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Pitman

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 MORRIS AVENUE
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Pitman
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
Results within 10 miles of Pitman
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pitman, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pitman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

