Pitman, NJ
332 SNYDER AVENUE
332 SNYDER AVENUE

332 Snyder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 Snyder Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Walking distance to downtown. The inviting front porch will impress you when you pull up to this home. The spacious living room features large, plentiful windows allowing for plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. The living room opens to the dining room with an exposed beamed ceiling and beautiful brick accents. The dining room is open to the roomy kitchen, which could hold a second table if desired. Off the kitchen is a small hallway that holds a powder room on one end and a laundry/mudroom on the other. Upstairs are three bedrooms all with and full bathroom. The Master bedroom is ample in size with two closets and built-in shelving PLUS a sitting/attached room with two additional closets that can be sued as an office, nursey, etc. . Don't miss your chance to live in the Pitman district and enjoy all it has to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

