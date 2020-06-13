177 Fredrick St

Amenities

3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590



Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor. Second floor boasts a master bedroom with master bath, and two other good size bedrooms with updated bath. In addition, there is a family room on the ground floor with a half bath with sliding glass doors to the backyard patio. Large finished basement (great all around hang out)with laundry. Newly painted, newer A/C, 3 zone gas baseboard heating. Great town, great schools and great opportunity.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783883)