177 Fredrick St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

177 Fredrick St

177 Fredrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ 07652

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590

Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor. Second floor boasts a master bedroom with master bath, and two other good size bedrooms with updated bath. In addition, there is a family room on the ground floor with a half bath with sliding glass doors to the backyard patio. Large finished basement (great all around hang out)with laundry. Newly painted, newer A/C, 3 zone gas baseboard heating. Great town, great schools and great opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281590
Property Id 281590

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Fredrick St have any available units?
177 Fredrick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramus, NJ.
What amenities does 177 Fredrick St have?
Some of 177 Fredrick St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Fredrick St currently offering any rent specials?
177 Fredrick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Fredrick St pet-friendly?
No, 177 Fredrick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramus.
Does 177 Fredrick St offer parking?
No, 177 Fredrick St does not offer parking.
Does 177 Fredrick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Fredrick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Fredrick St have a pool?
No, 177 Fredrick St does not have a pool.
Does 177 Fredrick St have accessible units?
No, 177 Fredrick St does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Fredrick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Fredrick St has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Fredrick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 177 Fredrick St has units with air conditioning.
