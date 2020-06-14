Apartment List
/
NJ
/
palmyra
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM

746 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmyra renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Palmyra

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
449 CURTIS AVENUE
449 Curtis Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1658 sqft
Beautifully Renovated second floor apartment.Large Master bedroom on the third floor, Beautiful pine and oak hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows and appliances. Washer and dryer in this unit. Owner pays for water, sewer, and lawn maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Frankford in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on first floor, central air, off

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
2090 Albright St.
2090 Albright Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Large Home - Kensington - Large, front porch row with living and dining areas, large, eat-in kitchen, access to rear yard, washer and dryer hookup, nice-size bedrooms, ample closet space and plenty of sunlight.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2024 E Lehigh Ave
2024 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
19125 2bedroom close to Center City and Fishtown - Property Id: 180165 900 square foot bright, roomy, cozy warm in the winter (radiator heat), AC unit provided by landlord, utilities are reasonable too. Updated and Deck coming soon.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Upper Kensington
1 Unit Available
3049 Rorer St.
3049 Rorer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Lovely Home - Kensington - Spacious home, priced to rent fast. The residence offers wood and laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, original woodwork, private rear yard, nice-size bedrooms and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2678 Martha St.
2678 Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
768 sqft
Contemporary Home - Fishtown - Desirably located 2 bedroom home featuring wood floors throughout, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, private rear yard, large bedrooms with mirrored closet, updated bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2218 E Oakdale Street
2218 East Oakdale Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
2218 E Oakdale Street Available 06/15/20 FISHTOWN | 2 bed/1 bath - CHARMING 2 br/1ba in FISHTOWN with a private yard! Inside the home, you will find beautiful hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, and subway tile featured throughout the bathroom,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richmond
1 Unit Available
3139 Janney St
3139 Janney Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Available 08/15/20 With a complete remodel you are welcomed by the new siding and entryway. Bamboo floors meet you in the entry and line all throughout the house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
1661 Harrison St. A5
1661 Harrison Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Newly Renovated 1BD,1BA Apartment in The Harrison Available NOW! - Beautiful newly renovated 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment available in The Harrison Building in Frankford. Hardwood floors through the very spacious living room and bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
3242 Guilford St.
3242 Guilford Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3242 Guilford St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2534 Amber St
2534 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Recently renovated apartment. Enter into a large kitchen living room area. Apartment offers 2 large bedroom, 2 full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palmyra, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmyra renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Palmyra 1 BedroomsPalmyra 2 BedroomsPalmyra Accessible ApartmentsPalmyra Apartments with BalconyPalmyra Apartments with Gym
Palmyra Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmyra Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmyra Apartments with ParkingPalmyra Apartments with Pool
Palmyra Apartments with Washer-DryerPalmyra Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalmyra Furnished ApartmentsPalmyra Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PA
Croydon, PAFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PARamblewood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University