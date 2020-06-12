/
2 bedroom apartments
550 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
8406 CYPRESS COURT
8406 Cypress Court, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor rental in the desirable Riverfront at Palmyra. This unit features beautiful laminate flooring, separate dining area and upgraded kitchen with a double oven. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and euro shutters.
Last updated August 14 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
329 BROAD ST
329 West Broad Street, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment is conveniently located in Vibrant Bloomfield/Broad St area with easy access to trains and buses. Restaurants and shops at your doorsteps.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
449 CURTIS AVENUE
449 Curtis Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1658 sqft
Beautifully Renovated second floor apartment.Large Master bedroom on the third floor, Beautiful pine and oak hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows and appliances. Washer and dryer in this unit. Owner pays for water, sewer, and lawn maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
991 sqft
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Academy Gardens
6 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
780 sqft
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Last updated May 21 at 03:01pm
Fox Chase
4 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Frankford in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 E Maple Ave
200 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Prospect Norse - Property Id: 291694 Discover a new place to live at 200 E Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ. These apartments are located at 200 E. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
429 Saint Mihiel Dr
429 Saint Michel Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Riverside Norse - Property Id: 299780 At Riverside Norse Apartments in Riverside, you've discovered your new place. These apartments are located in the 08075 area of Riverside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2024 E Lehigh Ave
2024 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
19125 2bedroom close to Center City and Fishtown - Property Id: 180165 900 square foot bright, roomy, cozy warm in the winter (radiator heat), AC unit provided by landlord, utilities are reasonable too. Updated and Deck coming soon.
