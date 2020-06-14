/
1 bedroom apartments
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
218 Medford Court
218 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Just renovated ''lower level'' 55+ rental,spacious with an abundance of closets space. Freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Beautiful enclosed sun room too.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
15 Haven Drive
15 Haven Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Just unpack and enjoy this one bedroom Ranch in Cheesequake Village with Community bus, pool and clubhouse. Newer kitchen w/gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
234 Ravenswood Road
234 Ravenswood Road, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1332 sqft
MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom).
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Last updated February 17 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
297 Milltown Road
297 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Gorgeous, Renovated 2nd floor unit just waiting for you to move in. Available immediately. Enjoy everything new from windows to flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Old Bridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
