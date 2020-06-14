/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
611 Navesink Avenue
611 Navesink Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
New 1 bedroom apartment, living room kitchen combo. New bathroom new flooring, windows. Split system heat and a/c with electric backup. 2 parking spaces. Hookup for stack washer, dryer supplied by tenant. Shared yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5 Philadelphia Avenue
5 Philadelphia Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
FEATURED LISTING.. ONLY A FEW HOMES TO THE LAVALLETTE BEACH.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified
Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
235 Sophee Lane
235 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Fabulous 1 Bedroom Condo in Adult 55+community in pristine conditionThis Abbey model features Kitchen with breakfast bar easy access to Washer, Dryer.New Refrigerator, Freshly painted, brand new neutral carpeting .
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
843 Inverness Court
843 Inverness Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
MOVE IN CONDITION NEW WINDOWS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING ALL NEW APPLIANCES MOVE IN READY
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Mckay
112 1/2 McKay Dr, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath rental property in desirable neighborhood,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.
