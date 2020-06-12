Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Ocean Acres, NJ with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
574 Nautilus Dr
574 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,200
2856 sqft
574 Nautilus Dr - Property Id: 271734 Come take a look at this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean Acres Colonial. Electric baseboard heat, electric cooking, public water/sewer. Fenced backyard and enclosed porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
224 COMPASS ROAD
224 Compass Road, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom ranch is ready for year-round occupancy! Property features central A/C, electric heat, new roof, partially fenced yard. The enclosed porch is heated for when the weather gets cooler.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 ELM ROAD
3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Acres

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11 Seaview Court
11 Seaview Court, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Just move in and unpack! 4 bedroom Bi-level located on a beautiful Cul de sac.Home features Eat in kitchen,dining room, large living space on both levels. Possible 5th bedroom/office on lower level.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Acres

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1107 MILL CREEK ROAD
1107 Mill Creek Road, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
this is a very special summer rental, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, indoor elevator, all appliances, c/a, outdoor shower, large decks on each floor with unlimited views, beach passes, plenty of parking, available may thru sept, built in 2018, rent is

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
116 MORTON DRIVE
116 Morton Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2000 sqft
This amazing lagoon front home in Beach Haven West is available for weekly rental.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Acres
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
500 E Main St, Tuckerton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stafford Square Mall and Parkertown Docks are both convenient to this location. Residents have reserved parking, a sparkling pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartment homes include free heat and hot water, walk-in closets, and window coverings.
Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is not available until September.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
834 Leeward Drive
834 Leeward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3011 sqft
Sunrise Beach Forked river for rent. Waterfront, landlord/seller is flexible. $4000 long term with minimal 1 year, short term $5000 summer 3 months. (also for sale, owner may hold a mortgage would consider lease option or lease purchase.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
380 Radio Road
380 Radio Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1881 sqft
Spacious townhouse available now for rent. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom and another half bathroom sits on the kitchen/living room level. Enjoy the great weather on the two large decks off the living room and the master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Amy Drive
20 Amy Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Enjoy the beauty of the water and minutes to LBI! This is a beautiful second floor apartment with a spacious deck Don't miss out!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1048 JENNIFER LANE
1048 Jennifer Lane, Beach Haven West, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. Are you Dreaming of a vacation at the jersey shore?? This house is for you. Four bedrooms, three baths, kitchen, dining room, take your coffee out onto the deck in the back and look down the lagoon to the morning sun.
City Guide for Ocean Acres, NJ

Ocean Acres is actually a fairly recent town, having only been established after 1960.

At one point, Ocean Acres was merely a plot of unused land; however, developers in need of more space to build decided to start a Homeowners Association in what is now Ocean Acres. Split between Stafford Township and Barnegat Township, the original Ocean Acres development offered three home designs: two ranch styles and a bi-level house. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Acres, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Acres renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

