Ocean Acres, NJ
3 ELM ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 AM

3 ELM ROAD

3 Elm Rd · (609) 234-6192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ 08050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. This home boasts eat-in-kitchen with full appliance package, large living & dining rooms, a full finished walkout basement, cozy family room w/deck, gas heat & central air and 1 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities, must be at least 55+ and small pets will be considered. Terrific community pool and convenient to all area recreation, shopping, transportation GSP Exit 63 and the best beaches on Long Beach Island. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 ELM ROAD have any available units?
3 ELM ROAD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 ELM ROAD have?
Some of 3 ELM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 ELM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3 ELM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 ELM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3 ELM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3 ELM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 ELM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD has a pool.
Does 3 ELM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3 ELM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3 ELM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 ELM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 ELM ROAD has units with air conditioning.
