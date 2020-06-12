3 ELM ROAD

Amenities
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. This home boasts eat-in-kitchen with full appliance package, large living & dining rooms, a full finished walkout basement, cozy family room w/deck, gas heat & central air and 1 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities, must be at least 55+ and small pets will be considered. Terrific community pool and convenient to all area recreation, shopping, transportation GSP Exit 63 and the best beaches on Long Beach Island. Available immediately.