All apartments in Midland Park
Find more places like 72 Hillside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland Park, NJ
/
72 Hillside Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

72 Hillside Avenue

72 Hillside Avenue · (201) 445-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

72 Hillside Avenue, Midland Park, NJ 07432
Midland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Let your love story begin here on beautiful HillsideAvenue! As the story goes, one of Midland Park's first Mayors built this 3 bedroom Colonial home for himself, and added the arched doorway to the living room as a special touch for his sister to be married there. Many years of memories have been made heresince, and this home has been cherished by its current owners. The formal living room features stunning built-ins, a coffered ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Plus all-season sunporch, a formal dining room that can be closed offby French doors for an intimate dinner, and a sun-filled eat in kitchen and powder room complete the first floor. Upstairs there are three nice-sized bedrooms, a spacious full bath with double vanity and a bonus walk-up attic. The full, partially finished basementoffers great possibilities and 2-car detached garage add to the package. This is one property where you'll love to say, "I Do."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
72 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland Park, NJ.
What amenities does 72 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 72 Hillside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
72 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland Park.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 72 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Hillside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Hillside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 72 Hillside Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJRidgewood, NJHawthorne, NJFranklin Lakes, NJFair Lawn, NJPaterson, NJElmwood Park, NJ
Westwood, NJWoodland Park, NJMaywood, NJRiver Edge, NJGarfield, NJPassaic, NJPompton Lakes, NJNanuet, NYHasbrouck Heights, NJSingac, NJBergenfield, NJWood-Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity