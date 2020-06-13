72 Hillside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Let your love story begin here on beautiful HillsideAvenue! As the story goes, one of Midland Park's first Mayors built this 3 bedroom Colonial home for himself, and added the arched doorway to the living room as a special touch for his sister to be married there. Many years of memories have been made heresince, and this home has been cherished by its current owners. The formal living room features stunning built-ins, a coffered ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Plus all-season sunporch, a formal dining room that can be closed offby French doors for an intimate dinner, and a sun-filled eat in kitchen and powder room complete the first floor. Upstairs there are three nice-sized bedrooms, a spacious full bath with double vanity and a bonus walk-up attic. The full, partially finished basementoffers great possibilities and 2-car detached garage add to the package. This is one property where you'll love to say, "I Do."