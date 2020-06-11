All apartments in Mendham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

2 East Main Street - 2

2 E Main St · (201) 602-1199
Location

2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ 07945

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment
2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking. Comfy, cozy unit ideal for a couple or one person. Located above the historic Robinson's Drug Shop, across the street from the iconic Black Horse Inn and Tavern, and walking distance to a pizzeria, deli, ice cream store, and public park. 1-year lease; Absolutely no smoking. First month rent and 1 month security deposit due at signing. References and good credit at a minimum of 700 required. $1850 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

