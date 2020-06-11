2 East Main Street - 2

Amenities

2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking. Comfy, cozy unit ideal for a couple or one person. Located above the historic Robinson's Drug Shop, across the street from the iconic Black Horse Inn and Tavern, and walking distance to a pizzeria, deli, ice cream store, and public park. 1-year lease; Absolutely no smoking. First month rent and 1 month security deposit due at signing. References and good credit at a minimum of 700 required. $1850 per month.