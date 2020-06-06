9400 Atlantic Ave Ave

Amenities

BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Private Oceanfront balcony! Extremely spacious corner Oceanfront unit. Utilities and basic cable and WiFi included. One of the nicest Direct Oceanfront heated pools in Margate. Very large pool deck. The pool and the pool deck get sun all day. 24 hour security. 1st floor indoor garage parking. Close to everything Margate has to offer. Including Wawa, CVS, Restaurants and a brand new miniature golf all within a few blocks. Each floor has it's own laundry. Newly renovated lobby and a new state of the art fitness center. BUILDING REQUIRES 2 WEEKS to process applications.