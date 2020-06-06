All apartments in Margate City
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:19 PM

9400 Atlantic Ave Ave

9400 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 457-0410
Location

9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Private Oceanfront balcony! Extremely spacious corner Oceanfront unit. Utilities and basic cable and WiFi included. One of the nicest Direct Oceanfront heated pools in Margate. Very large pool deck. The pool and the pool deck get sun all day. 24 hour security. 1st floor indoor garage parking. Close to everything Margate has to offer. Including Wawa, CVS, Restaurants and a brand new miniature golf all within a few blocks. Each floor has it's own laundry. Newly renovated lobby and a new state of the art fitness center. BUILDING REQUIRES 2 WEEKS to process applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have any available units?
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have?
Some of 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave does offer parking.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave has a pool.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Atlantic Ave Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
