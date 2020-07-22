Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:45 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Manville, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
Results within 1 mile of Manville

74 Nostrand Road
74 Nostrand Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Northeast Facing Colonial nestles in a residential neighborhood with easy access to shopping, supermarkets and major highway.

1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.

2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Manville
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

12 NOTTINGHAM WAY
12 Nottingham Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Well kept end-unit townhome with wood burning fireplace. Second-floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.

28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.

14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.

Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.

3307 ASTOR CLOSE
3307 Astor Close, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bed 2.1 Bath in Buttercup Village. Gas unit. bathrooms updated. Eat-in kitchen, S/S D/W and oven. Finished basement . Neutral paint and carpeting,A/C (2011), located near shopping, schools.

54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.

56 ETON WAY
56 Eton Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS FABULOUS HOME HAS BEEN FULLY REMODELED~THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE DINING ROOM TO ADD EXTRA CABINETRY & COUNTER TOP SPACE AS WELL AS OPENING UP THE FLOW OF THE HOME~GE BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN VENTED MICROWAVE,

South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.

31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.

30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.

52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.

Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!

3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.

Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.

31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 10 miles of Manville
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,812
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Manville, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Manville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Manville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

