Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Manville, NJ with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
158 South 14th Avenue
158 South 14th Avenue, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
976 sqft
This delightful home located in Manville, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 976sqft! Charming curb appeal - modern wood beams with stairs leading to the covered front porch! Living areas has many windows and decorative built
Results within 1 mile of Manville

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
74 Nostrand Road
74 Nostrand Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Northeast Facing Colonial nestles in a residential neighborhood with easy access to shopping, supermarkets and major highway.
Results within 5 miles of Manville
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and 2 assigned parking spaces. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
107 Johnson Street
107 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2125 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.

Last updated August 14 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Manville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

