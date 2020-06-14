All apartments in Longport
Find more places like 4 N Colgate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longport, NJ
/
4 N Colgate
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

4 N Colgate

4 North Colgate Avenue · (609) 442-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ 08403
Longport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beach house in great condition. First floor consists of nice size living room, open kitchen which is equiped with new frig and dishwasher along with full sized washer/dryer, half bath and garage access for all that beach gear. 2nd floor has a Master bedroom with master bath and 2 nice sized guests bedrooms along with hall bath. Pleanty of outside enjoyment includes front porch, private rear patio, yard and large open deck off 2nd floor master. Easy access and within walking distance to both Beach and Bay, where you will find some of the best resturants Margate has to offer, boat rentals and more. Centrally located to local attractions; tennis courts, boating/fishing, OC boardwalk, casinos and the list goes on....the perfect spot for your summer fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 N Colgate have any available units?
4 N Colgate has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 N Colgate have?
Some of 4 N Colgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 N Colgate currently offering any rent specials?
4 N Colgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N Colgate pet-friendly?
No, 4 N Colgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longport.
Does 4 N Colgate offer parking?
Yes, 4 N Colgate does offer parking.
Does 4 N Colgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 N Colgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N Colgate have a pool?
No, 4 N Colgate does not have a pool.
Does 4 N Colgate have accessible units?
No, 4 N Colgate does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N Colgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 N Colgate has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 N Colgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 N Colgate does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 N Colgate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longport 1 BedroomsLongport 2 Bedrooms
Longport Apartments with BalconyLongport Apartments with Parking
Longport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity