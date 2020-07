Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink. It has a heated enclosed porch perfect for watching all the critters that abound. It has 3 Bedrooms, nice size Living Room and Eat in Kitchen. The basement is a walk out with washer and dryer plus generator. Bathroom is totally renovated also & home has all new windows and loads of insulation to keep you warm or cool! Septic was also new in 2018.