Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

853 Apartments for rent in Lodi, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lodi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
20 Columbia Ln
20 Columbia Lane, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
WELL KEPT SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN PRIVATE TWO FAMILY HOME. LARGE LIVING ROOM, MODERN EAT-IN-KITCHEN, BR,BR, FULL BATH. CLOSE TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION, CENTER OF TOWN AND MINUTES TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT.
Results within 1 mile of Lodi
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Maywood
465 Oak Avenue
465 Oak Avenue, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Wonderful location, completely renovated inside and out! Gorgeous, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with large eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry, light and bright living room, spacious bedroom and

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
38 Summit Ave
38 Summit Avenue, Hackensack, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
office space in summit ave - Property Id: 315197 2 office spaces, 1250 SF each,13 parking spots, handicapped access, across from hackensack hosp Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Lodi
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lodi, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lodi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

