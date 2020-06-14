Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Linwood, NJ with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room
Results within 5 miles of Linwood

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
17 S Frontenac Ave
17 South Frontenac Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL!! Available 7/24-Labor Day!! Only 1 block to the BEACH! Rent this Amazing 4 Bedroom House with Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Granite Kitchen Counters, Tan Shaker Cabinets and Nicely Updated Bathrooms! Within Walking Distance to All

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
349 Hampshire Dr
349 Hampshire Drive, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 bedroom town home close to Lafayette Avenue school. Open living and dining floor plan , hardwood floors through out, recently painted .Plenty of closet space Living room with sliders leading to a fenced yard and patio.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kennedy Park
1 Unit Available
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7600 Ventnor Ave
7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE Now! FIRST FLOOR.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
3107 Atlantic Ave
3107 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Direct ocean view and steps to the beach. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new sofa. Great patio deck off of living room for outdoor enjoyment. Outdoor shower, washer/dryer/ central air.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
705 N Oxford Ave
705 N Oxford Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor two bedroom unit .Upgraded Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space ,washer and dryer . Hardwood Floors . Back porch entrance . Possible June 1st start . Current tenant trying to move out sooner the lease expiration

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fairways
1 Unit Available
911 W New York Ave
911 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This newly renovated home shows well. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and tile floors. Bright living room with oversized bay window. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
2304 Atlantic Ave
2304 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT LOCATION in LONGPORT for the WINTER! This old world charm house from the 1920's featuring hardwood floors throughout is spacious and sunny with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Sleeps 6 comfortably.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
8808 Amherst Ave
8808 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2328 sqft
August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
327 N Lafayette Ave
327 North Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Second floor spacious apartment of true duplex. Excellent layout. Corner location. Full size living room with deck, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry/utility room 3 Bedrooms 2 baths. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen. Huge backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
14 E Colmar Cir
14 East Colmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2019/2020 WINTER RENTAL STARTING DECEMBER 1ST!! Located in a great neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6717 Atlantic Ave
6717 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
PENTHOUSE UNIT FOR FULL SUMMER RENTAL! Just one block from the beach and boardwalk, this recently renovated unit features large open kitchen and family room with hardwood floors, two new bathrooms and three ample sized bedrooms! Skylights throughout

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL AUG 1ST-LD JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! Can sleep 14+ here! All NEW FURNITURE & TV'S THROUGHOUT TO BE DELIVERED BY MEMORIAL DAY! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Linwood, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

