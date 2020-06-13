Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Linwood, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
1156 Franklin Blvd
1156 Franklin Boulevard, Linwood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
4148 sqft
Water view Superb home, property and location. Goldcoast cul-de-sac is perfect setting for this custom designed, decorated sprawling luxury 2-story with elegant first floor pond front, designer Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
New York Avenue
12 Units Available
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1730 Tilton
1730 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
Available immediately! 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment with sun room, gas heat, neat, clean and ready to go! Sorry no pets. Subject to credit application $30 per person Tenant responsible for gas, electric, phone, cable & internet

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
210 N Surrey Ave
210 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom 1st floor duplex in Great location, Perfect for year-round living. Close to the beach and bay. Easy access to the ball field, park, and playground in Ventnor Heights. Walking distance to Shopping and Public Transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Linwood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Linwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

