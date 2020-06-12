/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:13 PM
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lindenwold, NJ
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
Results within 5 miles of Lindenwold
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
226 CENTURA
226 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
334 MINCK AVENUE
334 Minck Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Immediate availability! Don't miss out of this fantastic SFH rental located on a tree-lined street in West Berlin. Fantastic location close to Route 561, Route 73 and other major roadways.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
144 CENTURA
144 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1442 sqft
Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
110 CHARLES ROAD
110 Charles Road, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Immediate availability 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home to rent. Home features large kitchen, dining area, central air, gas heat, and a 50 Gallon water heater. One of the full bathrooms is attached to master bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROBERT TREAT PAINE BLDG
4 Robert Treat Paine Building, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite
Results within 10 miles of Lindenwold
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
21 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Similar Pages
Lindenwold Apartments with BalconyLindenwold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLindenwold Apartments with ParkingLindenwold Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ