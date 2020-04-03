All apartments in Lincoln Park
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

87 Main Street

87 Main Street · (201) 445-4300
Location

87 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,325

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental conveniently located on large estate. Open concept living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, spacious throughout, 2 car garage and laundry on site! Extremely spacious first floor includes huge living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout, large eat-in-kitchen, exit to 2 car garage + laundry room. Second floor has large master bedroom with master bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath and an abundance of storage. Large 2 car garage, access to backyard, laundry on site. Close to parks, restaurants and public transportation. Close to entrances for all major highways. Ready to be rented! Utilities are the tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Main Street have any available units?
87 Main Street has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
87 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 87 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln Park.
Does 87 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 87 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 87 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Main Street have a pool?
No, 87 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 87 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 87 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
