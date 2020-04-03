87 Main Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental conveniently located on large estate. Open concept living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, spacious throughout, 2 car garage and laundry on site! Extremely spacious first floor includes huge living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout, large eat-in-kitchen, exit to 2 car garage + laundry room. Second floor has large master bedroom with master bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath and an abundance of storage. Large 2 car garage, access to backyard, laundry on site. Close to parks, restaurants and public transportation. Close to entrances for all major highways. Ready to be rented! Utilities are the tenants responsibility.