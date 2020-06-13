/
3 bedroom apartments
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville
1 Unit Available
18 CATBIRD COURT
18 Catbird Court, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2130 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome conveniently located in Sturwood Hamlet. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths on 3 levels. Ceiling fans in most rooms and wall to wall carpet throughout.
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
1 Unit Available
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
320 Walnut Ave
320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 beds 1bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829248)
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
131 Sherman ave
131 Sherman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
Very spacious house Section8 Welcome - SECTION8 WELCOME ASK ABOUT OUR FREE MOVING TRUCK ***Fully Renovated 4bed 2 bath house, is located in an Up and Coming Neighborhood, Water not Included, Fenced Yard*** This spacious unit has a New Roof,
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
154 Hoffman Ave
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
1 Unit Available
210 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
210 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
864 sqft
Western Section. Parking for two cars. Very sunny open plan. Only two occupants allowed. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough at https://youtu.be/ERDNYBBEfc0
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.
1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.
1 Unit Available
6 AQUA TERRACE
6 Aqua Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
(Showing starts 6/3/2020. Furnished). This 4bedroom updated single family house located on 1.38 acre beautiful land in favorable Elm Ridge Park just 15 minutes away to downtown Princeton.
1 Unit Available
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.
1 Unit Available
90 DREWES COURT
90 Drewes Ct, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1437 sqft
Everything has been updated in this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in desirable Lawrence Sq. Village. Recently remodeled Kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher, glass mosaic backsplash & ceramic tile in Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
260 EWINGVILLE ROAD
260 Ewingville Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1056 sqft
Completely renovated property. Covered front porch with lots of curb appeal. The living room has hardwood floors and the entire home has brand new teased lighting throughout. The kitchen features plenty of new cabinets and granite counter space.
1 Unit Available
173 FIELDBORO DRIVE
173 Fieldboro Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Charming Cape Cod in prime Lawrence location on quiet, dead end street. Features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 5 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Also boasts private backyard with patio and large driveway leading to detached 1-car Garage.
