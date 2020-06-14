/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
71 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
42 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
49 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
11 VANDEVENTER AVENUE
11 Vandeventer Ave, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
999999 sqft
Penthouse apartment in the heart of downtown Princeton. A spacious 1 bedroom with access to balcony to sip coffee and enjoy the sunshine! A stone's throw off Nassau Street, renovated in 2012.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
27 CONCORD LANE
27 Concord Lane, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1248 sqft
Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2955 S CLINTON AVENUE
2955 South Clinton Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1596 sqft
No smoking, No pets. Freshly renovated, generous sized, one bedroom, 2nd floor apartment within a two family property. Hardwood floors, laminate kitchen and bath floors, all new vinyl windows, freshly painted rooms, new bathroom.
Similar Pages
Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Apartments with Balcony
Lawrenceville Apartments with GarageLawrenceville Apartments with GymLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJPlainfield, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAGreentree, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PASouth Amboy, NJDunellen, NJ