Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lambertville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lambertville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 MCCREADY ALY
10 Mccready's Alley, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Stylish. Modern. Sleek. This thoughtfully designed contemporary space has dramatic ceilings and oversized windows. The first floor features an open kitchen and living area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Lambertville

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3728 WINDY BUSH ROAD
3728 Windy Bush Road, Bucks County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7625 sqft
Want to escape the City and head to beautiful Bucks County?? This stunning custom French Chateau Style home in the heart of Solebury Township, Bucks County, within walking distance to downtown NEW HOPE is available!! Set way back off of the street
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6035 STONEY HILL ROAD
6035 Stoney Hill Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1901 sqft
An inviting, comfortable antique home that~s located on a pretty country road, this stone and clapboard residence offers its tenants the opportunity to enjoy a private patio, front porch and perennial gardens without worrying about maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
000 AQUETONG ROAD - BARN APT
000 Aquetong Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Charming apartment located on a magnificent equestrian estate just minutes to New Hope and Doylestown. This apartment home, built in the upper level of a substantial barn affords wonderful views of the rolling, Bucks County pastures.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4280 ERICA DRIVE
4280 Erica Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
5493 sqft
Beautifully updated luxury home with a French provincial motif, originally built by Zaveta in the exclusive Buckingham Armitage subdivision.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
538 DURHAM ROAD
538 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom with all brand new appliances in Wrightstown! Gorgeous unit with open floor plan! Overlooking acres of open space; driveway to be resurfaced in the Spring; plenty of parking; across from the shops at Carousel Village;

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
104 Commonwealth Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN NEWTOWN CROSSING COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEWER CARPETS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5667 OLD YORK RD #STORE #7
5667 Old York Rd, Bucks County, PA
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Store located in Holly Berry Square Shopping Center. End store on the right hand side of the strip. Rent is $1,200 per month plus $100.00 for Utilities and CAM. Financial Responsibilities: 1st month + 2 month's security.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1009 SWAMP ROAD
1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3991 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
27 S LINCOLN AVENUE
27 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3576 sqft
ELEVATOR convenience. Upgraded Newtown Station town home in the heart of Newtown Borough! Easy walk for coffee shop, playground, restaurants and shopping. It's all about convenience! Close proximity to I95 for quick commuting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lambertville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lambertville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lambertville 2 BedroomsLambertville 3 Bedrooms
Lambertville Apartments with BalconyLambertville Apartments with Parking
Lambertville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJNorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PA
Camden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PABradley Gardens, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJKulpsville, PASomerville, NJMartinsville, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University