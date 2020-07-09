113 Hibernia Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the charming town of Lakehurst. Close proximity to town center, shopping, main highway, restaurants. Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath {shower-no tub). Large Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Stainless Appliances, hardwood floors. Shared backyard space. No laundry on site. Tenants responsible for all utilities, keeping rear yard and front clean and maintained. Permitted only for 1-2 People to share bedroom. When view from street, this is the smaller right side unit of the 2 family home.