Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:57 AM

113 Hibernia Avenue

113 Hibernia Avenue · (732) 586-3871
Location

113 Hibernia Avenue, Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Lakehurst

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the charming town of Lakehurst. Close proximity to town center, shopping, main highway, restaurants. Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath {shower-no tub). Large Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Stainless Appliances, hardwood floors. Shared backyard space. No laundry on site. Tenants responsible for all utilities, keeping rear yard and front clean and maintained. Permitted only for 1-2 People to share bedroom. When view from street, this is the smaller right side unit of the 2 family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

