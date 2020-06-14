Apartment List
104 Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ with garage

Kenilworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kenliworth
1 Unit Available
415 N 14TH ST
415 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newer 2 family house featuring: 6 rooms, hardwood floors, high efficiency central air/heating (you will save money on gas and electric), brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful light fixtures, and LED light
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1103 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
South Orange Court
765 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1212 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

